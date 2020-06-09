Curious Mind: Are backyard burials allowed?

* The local health department will set up an inspection of the ground (not too close to sewer, water, underground lines, etc.).

* A special permit will be granted from the health department with the understanding that the body cannot be moved for 200 years.

* If the property is to be sold, the grave site has to be listed on the deed.

On private land

* Must have permission of the land owner.

* Then apply for a special permit and follow the same rules as with personal property.

If no permit is obtained:

* The decedent’s family or people who buried the individual are held criminally liable for the burial.

* Can be fined and charged with desecration of public land.

* Also charged with endangering public health.

* Other charges may be assessed by the local prosecutor.

Turley said although one stipulation states the body cannot be moved for 200 years: “I’m guessing they want to make sure the person is dead. If you want to move the grave elsewhere, I’m sure you can through the proper channels in your county. Idaho law is very vague when it comes to dealing with death.”

