Curious Mind: Are backyard burials allowed?

Q: Can loved ones be interred outside of a sanctioned cemetery (i.e. private property or a special place)?
A: “You can with permission of property owner and it must be recorded with the county,” said Heidi Heil, owner-operator of Cremation Services of Idaho and Serenity Funeral Chapel.
Heil said Idaho Code 39-268 allows such burials.
“Yes, you can be buried outside a sanctioned cemetery, even in your backyard,” Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said. “However, there will be paperwork to fill out at the local health district.”
“If there is no embalming to be done, make sure the decedent is actually deceased,” Turley said before relating a story he was told by a woman in her 90s: “There is a story, out of Oakley, that a family buried a relative in a family cemetery back in the 30s or 40s and years later when they sold the ranch (they) exhumed all the family graves. Upon looking in the coffin of one of the relatives, they observed scratch marks and claw marks on the interior of the coffin lid. So, apparently, their relative was buried alive.”
Additional stipulations pertaining to burial outside a cemetery:
On personal property
* Apply for a permit from the health department in the county in which the decedent is to be buried.
* The local health department will set up an inspection of the ground (not too close to sewer, water, underground lines, etc.).
* A special permit will be granted from the health department with the understanding that the body cannot be moved for 200 years.
* If the property is to be sold, the grave site has to be listed on the deed.
On private land
* Must have permission of the land owner.
* Then apply for a special permit and follow the same rules as with personal property.
If no permit is obtained:
* The decedent’s family or people who buried the individual are held criminally liable for the burial.
* Can be fined and charged with desecration of public land.
* Also charged with endangering public health.
* Other charges may be assessed by the local prosecutor.
Turley said although one stipulation states the body cannot be moved for 200 years: “I’m guessing they want to make sure the person is dead. If you want to move the grave elsewhere, I’m sure you can through the proper channels in your county. Idaho law is very vague when it comes to dealing with death.”
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.