Curious Mind: Archived photos available at local libraries

Q: Are there archived photos of homesteads on Big Wood River before the Magic Dam was built in 1907-10?

A: “Some of the photos in our collection do not have dates associated with them so I cannot promise that they fit the time frame,” said Kelley Moulton, regional history librarian at The Community Library in Ketchum. “Also, some items are still under copyright laws.”

“I have been able to find a few images from that time period showing different homesteads, but they do not necessarily have the Big Wood River.”

As an example, there is a photo of a homestead at Croney Cove that was off Warm Springs Creek, which flows into the Big Wood River.

“Many of the photos in our collection also focus on certain families or ranches/farms and they can be searched in our catalog by those,” Moulton said.

“Many of our archived photos focus on the people who lived at these homesteads or the different industries they focused on, such as groups of neighbors working together on projects while creating and working towards building up their own homesteads.”

“We also have photos in our collection focusing on the Big Wood River,” Moulton said.