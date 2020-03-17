Curious Mind: Archived photos available at local libraries

Q: Are there archived photos of homesteads on Big Wood River before the Magic Dam was built in 1907-10?
A: “Some of the photos in our collection do not have dates associated with them so I cannot promise that they fit the time frame,” said Kelley Moulton, regional history librarian at The Community Library in Ketchum. “Also, some items are still under copyright laws.”
“I have been able to find a few images from that time period showing different homesteads, but they do not necessarily have the Big Wood River.”
As an example, there is a photo of a homestead at Croney Cove that was off Warm Springs Creek, which flows into the Big Wood River.
“Many of the photos in our collection also focus on certain families or ranches/farms and they can be searched in our catalog by those,” Moulton said.
“Many of our archived photos focus on the people who lived at these homesteads or the different industries they focused on, such as groups of neighbors working together on projects while creating and working towards building up their own homesteads.”
“We also have photos in our collection focusing on the Big Wood River,” Moulton said.
The library’s archived photos can be found atcomlib.org. Use the search bar at the top of the screen and type in a key word (like homestead) and it will bring up results in the catalog. These results can be filtered down using the collection filter and choosing “RHD Photograph.”
“We also have a digital photo archive available at https://rhd.thecommunitylibrary.org/luna/servlet,” Moulton said. “This site can be a little tricky to navigate but has the potential to have some hidden gems, especially in the ‘Institute of American West’s William and Rose Mallory Collection of Martyn Mallory Photographs’ collection.”
The Hailey Public Library also has a large collection of Martyn Mallory photos from 1900 to 1936. The Hailey library’s website has more information at haileypubliclibrary.org/historic-photos.
“According to ‘Idaho and the Magic Circle’ by Betty M. Bever, construction began in 1908 but the actual start date is debated,” Moulton said. “Depending on who is talking and what company was in charge at the time, the construction dates range between 1908 and 1909. The dam was originally funded/started by Idaho Irrigation Co., which went broke in 1908 but was bought out by J. G. White Co. that same year. From what I can tell, it took them most of 1908 to finalize the transfer of the company but some work did begin at the end of 1908. So late 1908 and early 1909 would be the dates I lean towards for start dates.”
“In our collection, we do have a picture from about 1909 of work being done on the dam with a Marion Steam Shovel,” Moulton said.
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.