Q: Is shed hunting legal?
A: “Shed hunting is a legal activity in Idaho and there are no seasons governing when people can and cannot search for and pick up antlers,” said Sierra Robatcek, Regional Wildlife Biologist for Idaho Department of Fish and Game in Jerome. “However, individuals that plan on shed hunting must be aware of Idaho’s trespass law, which requires that any activity done on private land can only occur with the permission of the landowner. Additionally, individuals must abide by rules governing access on public land, such as motorized travel restrictions that are put in place for a variety of reasons (limiting disturbance to wintering wildlife and minimizing damage to roads). Information on area closures can be found on specific National Forest and Bureau of Land Management websites.”
“The Idaho Department of Fish and Game strongly encourages people to wait until late spring after animals have departed from their winter ranges before they start shed hunting. This is because February—April is a critical time for wintering big game animals such as moose, pronghorn, elk, and mule deer. Many animals are using up the last of their fat reserves at this time, particularly calves and fawns. Recreational pressures can force these animals to move through deep snow and out of foraging areas, which can lead to increased mortality. Furthermore, pressuring animals on winter range can drive them down onto agricultural lands, thereby creating issues for both the animals and local producers. It is a violation to harass, pursue, or in any way disturb animals in an effort to make antlers fall off. Picking up the horns from a bighorn sheep that has died of natural causes is also legal; however they may not be sold, bartered, or transferred to another person without a permit from Fish and Game. Bighorn sheep horns must be permanently marked with a metal pin at an Idaho Fish and Game regional office within 30 days of collection,” said Robatcek.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game recommends delaying the search until late spring, watch from a distance, respect private lands and follow all road and area restrictions, park and walk, keep dogs under control, and complete a permit.
For additional information on rules and regulations of shed hunting, visit idfg.idaho.gov or call the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.
