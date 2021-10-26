Curious Mind: Agricultural or industrial factories test the olfactory senses

Q: Why does it stink so bad in Twin Falls every night? It’s only at night, which is kinda interesting.

A: “We didn’t know how to answer this question because there are different odors in different parts of the community (even in the evenings), and most of them are not monitored by the city of Twin Falls,” city spokesperson Josh Palmer said.

“We have received odor complaints, but they are not always coming from the source that people believe,” Palmer said. “For example, we received an odor complaint a couple of years ago about the livestock commission, but the odor was actually a farmer fertilizing his field several miles to the east with a southeast wind.”

“Additionally, we have received complaints about the sugar company and found that it was another industrial user in the process of installing a pre-treatment facility,” Palmer said. “Our engineers asked if there was an area of town where it was detected, they could narrow the possible sources down. And the type of odor would be helpful. For example, ConAgra’s odors often smell like hash browns or fried potatoes while Amalgamated Sugar Company gives off an entirely different and more pungent odor.”

The area in question is over by Harmon Park, southeast of Twin Falls.

“That’s still really difficult to answer. Most of our complaints in that area are about the sugar factory,” said Palmer.

“We are currently short-staffed in our engineering department. The city engineering department is still unable to determine the specific odor based on the information provided. There are odors in Twin Falls, and some are more easily identifiable than others,” said Palmer.

The engineering department typically asks residents for the following information when they’re investigating odors within the city limits: Name, phone number, location, date and time of odor and a description.

A description of the odor is very important to help identify or eliminate a possible source. The standard list of odor types include:

Fragrant/Fruity/Sweet

Pungent/Rancid

Putrid/Dead Animal

Fecal/Sewer

Fishy/Ammonia

Earthy/Musty/Moldy

Pine/Lemon

Chemical/Solvent

Medicinal/Disinfectant

Sulfur/Cabbage/Garlic

Other helpful info includes:

What’s the intensity of the odor?

Barely able to smell it.

Weak or mild – Odors are present, but not overly annoying.

Moderate/Annoying – Being outdoors was less enjoyable, but still able to conduct activities.

Strong – Ceased outdoor activities due to the smell.

Very Strong – Odor caused nausea or gag reflex.

How long did you notice the odor?

What was the temperature?

From what direction was the wind blowing?

“We thought this might be a good teaching moment to help residents understand the information we need to identify sources of odor, Palmer said. “Again, many odors may come from agricultural or industrial work outside the Twin Falls city limits, as we are an agricultural region.”

Many residents call the Twin Falls office of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality DEQ, which investigates odors, Palmer said.

The Department of Environmental Quality would not comment.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

