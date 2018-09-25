Q: Someone was spraying herbicides on rangeland southwest of Castleford. What is the purpose?
A: “It’s that time of year when the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management fuels program is able to treat public land damaged by fire to control the invasive spread of cheatgrass and other noxious weeds,” said Heather Tiel-Nelson, public affairs specialist for the BLM’s Twin Falls District.
“The area southwest of Castleford was affected by the 2017 Grassy Hills fire. While much of the burned ground was able to recover naturally, this fall’s aerial application of herbicide on about 7,740 acres was designed to reduce the impact of cheatgrass expansion,” she said. “Not only do these treatments increase the recovery rate of the native vegetation by reducing competition from cheatgrass, they also serve as temporary fuel breaks.”
“Each fall and spring (weather permitting), you’ll find our Twin Falls District BLM fuels staff and contractors working diligently to restore or improve native vegetation for livestock grazing, habitats for wildlife use, and implementing projects that will ultimately reduce the frequency of wildland fire on the landscape,” Tiel-Nelson said. “Whether it’s installing fuel breaks or planting grasses, forbes and sagebrush, hundreds of thousands of acres are treated each year to restore the landscape for wildlife and livestock and hopefully prevent future wildland fires.”
“The herbicide used for the Grassy Hills treatment was imazapic (trade name Panoramic 2SL), which was applied within the rate specified by the label at eight ounces per acre,” she said. “The proposed project included design features to reduce the risk of overspray, drift and soil movement outside the application area. Additionally, all legal and regulatory requirements for applying this herbicide were strictly followed. When applied according to the label, it is not harmful to humans or animals.”
For safety, stay out of this area during spraying and for 12 hours after spraying is complete.
“The project took almost four days for up to three crop duster aircraft to complete,” Tiel-Nelson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.