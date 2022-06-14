Curious Mind: A tale of two Tuttles

Q: The history on Tuttle as I know is vastly different.

A: “Tuttle was a fully platted city based around the junction of the railroad between Jerome and Bliss, with the branch line going down into Hagerman and over to Castleford,” said Bryan Ravenscroft, who has lived in Tuttle for 71 years. “This branch line was never finished, dooming Tuttle.”

“The town of Tuttle was named after the engineer of the first train coming through the town,” said Ravenscroft. “My great-grandfather Turner Lee Ravenscroft had the freight contract with the railroad and my great-grandmother Lula Ravenscroft had the mail contract. She was the first postmistress for Tuttle. She would put the mail bag on a hook and if there wasn’t any freight that day the train would roll slowly through town without stopping. The train crew would grab the mailbag from the hook and throw out the incoming mail.

“The Tuttle Post Office lasted from about 1925 to 1974 when the interstate overpass for I-84 exit 147 was built on top of five out of the six buildings remaining in town. I still have the post office sign saying ‘United States Post Office, Tuttle, Idaho.’”

“In 1905 Oregon Short Line officials visited in Twin Falls to discuss the future of the railroad in this rapidly growing country,” said Ilene Rounsefell, president of the Gooding County Historical Society. “General Stock Agent for the Oregon Short Line C. Ira Tuttle was among the officials attending.”

“In March of 1912 the passing tracks and freight tracks were finished and Tuttle became a new station on the O.S.L. cutoff,” said Rounsefell.

She said “C. Ira Tuttle spent most of his life in the west and held the following positions: in 1898, O.S.L. Traffic Department; in 1905 General Livestock Agent of the Oregon Short Line and Union Pacific; in 1913 General Freight Agent of Salt Lake; and in 1915 became Assistant General Freight Agent of the O.S.L. Company, a position he held until his death in 1916.”

“C. Ira Tuttle was one of the best-known railroad men in the west,” said Rounsefell. “Throughout the intermountain country he was known to all livestock men and woolgrowers, as he had handled this department of the traffic of the Union Pacific system for more than 20 years. In Idaho, Montana, Utah, Nevada and western Colorado he was a familiar figure at gatherings of livestock men, and largely due to his efforts the western railroads began an active campaign for taking a census of the livestock in their respective territory, that the owners might keep in touch with the packers and wool buyers. He also instituted the system of having the livestock and wool market quotations furnished daily to owners on the line of the Union Pacific system.”

“On May 1, 1919, the Wendell Irrigationist reported that Tuttle is the name of the new post office on the Bliss cutoff of the O.S.L. between Wendell and Bliss, and Mr. D.B. Eakin was appointed postmaster,” said Rounsefell.

She said “My conclusions from my research and my opinion is that the community of Tuttle was named after the railroad man, Mr. C. Ira Tuttle, who contributed much to the development of the ranches, livestock raising and marketing for our area, not the Reverend Daniel S. Tuttle as has been previously reported.”

“The Reverend Tuttle’s time in Idaho was much earlier in the history of settling our area [1866 – 1886] and in his publication ‘Missionary to the Mountain West,’ the chapter where he writes about Idaho, has no mention of him ever visiting southern Idaho. His work was mainly in Boise City, Silver City, and Idaho City with journeys from Boise to Salt Lake where during this time he served 50 churches,” said Rounsefell.

