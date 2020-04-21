Curious Mind: A road by any other name

“Still, since it was an employee with the Central Pacific Railroad who gave the station its name, it may have also been named in honor of another place, such as the town of Toano in Virginia or the Toano region in Italy. A history of the Central Pacific Railroad might be more illuminating. As always, the unverifiable legends are a little more fun!” said Hills.

In a Twin Falls County Historical Society oral history interview with 89-year-old Winnie Newman in 1961, she was asked how the Toana Road was named. She was asked “is it the name of an Indian chief?” Newman responded that she hadn’t heard that. The legend at the time was the man who surveyed and staked out the Toana Road had two Native American brides. For ease of keeping everything straight, he named both of his brides Anna. This man was so proud of his work that he wanted to name it after his spouses so he called it the Two Anna Road...or the Toana Road.

“In researching the Toano Road, some of the most interesting and somewhat confusing information related to the name itself,” said Shauna Robinson who serves on the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and is a board member of Preservation Idaho. “The 19th-century freight road took its name from the railroad town in northern Nevada which was founded in 1868 and served as the western terminus for the Central Pacific Railroad, Salt Lake Division. Located about 30 miles east of Wells, the town of Toano also developed into a major supply center for both Nevada and Idaho mining camps. Starting in 1870, goods brought to Toano by train were loaded onto freight wagons and carried into southwestern Idaho on the newly-constructed Toano Road, which stretched diagonally across northern Nevada’s Thousand Springs Valley, eventually joining Idaho’s stage routes west and northwest of present-day Hagerman. However, its use was short-lived, as once the Oregon Short Line Railroad was completed in southern Idaho about 1883, the need for fast-freight wagons hauling goods to Idaho and elsewhere came to an end — as did the town itself. Ironically, what started as a railroad town ended because of the railroad. The town of Toano was razed by the Southern Pacific Railroad Company in 1906 when new routes for the tracks were established. The road, however, continued to have some use by local settlers and travelers,”