Curious Mind: A road by any other name

Q: How did Toana Road gets its name?
A: “The road is named for the railroad town of Toano, Nev.,” said Jeff Ross, Jarbidge Assistant Field Manager. “Place names in Idaho have multiple spellings — Tuana, Tuanna, etc., but the original spelling of the freight road was Toano. The Idaho State Historic Preservation Officer settled on ‘Toana’ as a compromise.”
Jennifer Hills, a reference librarian for Twin Falls Public Library, said “the road in Idaho actually took its name from the Central Pacific Railroad, Toano, Nev., established in Elko County in 1868. The road grew from the trail that was established to carry freight from the railhead (and later, town) into southern Idaho. According to the National Register for Historic Places form for the Toana Freight Wagon Road Historic District: “The name ‘Toana’ is just one of many different spellings found on maps and in the historic literature. The road has its name from Toano, Nev. Modern maps use ‘Tuanna Road,’ ‘Tuanna Butte,’ and ‘Tuana Gulch,’ but the proper spelling is the same as the town of Toano.”
“The word Toano may come from a dialect of the Shoshoni language. The book Indian Place Names in America by Sandy Nestor (2003) states that it is a “Goshute word meaning ‘black coated,’ descriptive of the Toano Range topography, or ‘pipe-camping place.’”
Other sources seem to repeat similar meanings, including Nevada Place Names: A Geographical Dictionary by Helen S. Carlson (1974) and Native American Placenames of the United States by William Bright (2004).
“Still, since it was an employee with the Central Pacific Railroad who gave the station its name, it may have also been named in honor of another place, such as the town of Toano in Virginia or the Toano region in Italy. A history of the Central Pacific Railroad might be more illuminating. As always, the unverifiable legends are a little more fun!” said Hills.
In a Twin Falls County Historical Society oral history interview with 89-year-old Winnie Newman in 1961, she was asked how the Toana Road was named. She was asked “is it the name of an Indian chief?” Newman responded that she hadn’t heard that. The legend at the time was the man who surveyed and staked out the Toana Road had two Native American brides. For ease of keeping everything straight, he named both of his brides Anna. This man was so proud of his work that he wanted to name it after his spouses so he called it the Two Anna Road...or the Toana Road.
“In researching the Toano Road, some of the most interesting and somewhat confusing information related to the name itself,” said Shauna Robinson who serves on the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and is a board member of Preservation Idaho. “The 19th-century freight road took its name from the railroad town in northern Nevada which was founded in 1868 and served as the western terminus for the Central Pacific Railroad, Salt Lake Division. Located about 30 miles east of Wells, the town of Toano also developed into a major supply center for both Nevada and Idaho mining camps. Starting in 1870, goods brought to Toano by train were loaded onto freight wagons and carried into southwestern Idaho on the newly-constructed Toano Road, which stretched diagonally across northern Nevada’s Thousand Springs Valley, eventually joining Idaho’s stage routes west and northwest of present-day Hagerman. However, its use was short-lived, as once the Oregon Short Line Railroad was completed in southern Idaho about 1883, the need for fast-freight wagons hauling goods to Idaho and elsewhere came to an end — as did the town itself. Ironically, what started as a railroad town ended because of the railroad. The town of Toano was razed by the Southern Pacific Railroad Company in 1906 when new routes for the tracks were established. The road, however, continued to have some use by local settlers and travelers,”
She said “So how did the town come up with the name ‘Toano?’ In Shawn Hall’s book, Connecting the West, he explains it is a Shoshoni word meaning ‘black-topped’ or ‘black-coated,’ in reference to the dark mountain tops located near the townsite of Toano. Other sources claim it is a Gosiute term meaning ‘pipe-camping place.’ Still another explanation I discovered relates to the Italian railroad workers who helped construct the Central Pacific tracks in northern Nevada. They supposedly named the railroad terminus after their hometown in northern Italy. Basically, it depends on whom you might be talking to or what source you might be reading; there isn’t just one simple explanation for the name’s origins. Some of your readers may have still other explanations to add to the story!”
Toni Mendive, archivist for Northeastern Nevada Museum also cited Carlson.
“Just as confusing is the spelling of the name itself. I have seen it spelled Tuanna, Toana, Toano, Tuana, Tuwanna, Taono and Toe-wanna. Also, I heard that when referring to the town, ‘Toano’ is the appropriate form, but when referring to the freight road, ‘Toana’ should be used,” said Robinson.
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.