Q: Newcrest Mining will be hosting four community meetings in Three Creek and Jarbidge, Nevada, to share information and seek community input on exploration activities in the Jarbidge area. What are the plans?
A: “Given the early stage of this project, it is too early to speculate on how much gold may or may not be discovered,” said James Perry, business development manager for Denver-based Newcrest Mining. “There is a lot of work to be done to identify a potentially viable resource for development.”
Located in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest adjacent to the town of Jarbidge, Nevada, no minerals are being mined in the Jarbidge Exploration Project. Newcrest is focused on exploring for gold and is permitted for mineral exploration, Perry said.
Exploration activities involve drilling, road maintenance and drill pad installation, soil sampling, geological mapping and ground geophysics surveys.
“We have private commercial arrangements in place with third parties and as a result are bound by confidentiality,” Perry said. “However, the history of great gold discoveries and mining in Nevada is one of the drivers that attracts Newcrest to this region. Discovery of new ore bodies is an important element in Newcrest’s business strategy with Jarbidge being on one of a number of exciting opportunities that Newcrest is currently pursuing in its global portfolio.”
Exploration can last multiple years and decisions on whether to continue are made annually. The exploration season began in June and ends in November.
The number of workers onsite varies during the exploration season, but no more than 30 employees are planned to be on site at any one time. Workers will be housed in a temporary exploration camp to guarantee room and board without impacting local housing availability for tourists.
Gold was discovered near Jarbidge in 1909, and the mines closed in the 1930s.
“As an element of our district strategy, we have mapped the historic mines to continue building our understanding of the subsurface mineralization,” Perry said.
“We are committed to being a good neighbor and to contributing positively to the community. In 2018, our voluntary community investments included road maintenance, providing waste hauling service to Jarbidge residents, and we also made a donation to the Jarbidge Water Treatment Plant to help them fund some needed repairs. This year, Newcrest is voluntarily assisting the Three Creek Highway District and Elko County on sourcing gravel to help improve the roads not only in Nevada, but also Idaho and Murphy Hot Springs. Working with both road districts, we hope to assist in providing a sustainable and reliable road for the future.
“Newcrest is also working with the Three Creek School to install a school speed zone sign, as well as provide school projects and deliver information sessions for the students. Where possible, we are also employing locals and utilizing services locally at Jarbidge.”
“Our community outreach program is a very important part of Newcrest’s commitment to being a good neighbor as we progress our second year of exploration activities in the Jarbidge area. We host regular community meetings to support open dialogue between Newcrest and the community,” Perry said.
The next two community meetings are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 and Nov. 23. The meeting will include a presentation, Q&A session, and a catered lunch for all attendees.
Senior Project Geologist Quinn Smith said comments may be submitted to: jarbidge@newcrest.com.au.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.