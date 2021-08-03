Curious Mind: A dredger fell into a creek when the bridge broke down

Q: Did a National Guard tank roll off into Deep Creek crossing the bridge?

A: “We’re not finding anything about a tank rolling off. Lots of car accidents hitting the bridge/railing, but nothing so far about a tank,” said Jennifer Hills, adult services department head for the Twin Falls Public Library.

However, Hills did find an article. According to the Twin Falls Daily News on April 10, 1928, a canal company’s dredger fell into the creek when the bridge broke down. The damage was believed to be small.

“Crashing through the bridge across Deep creek, four miles southwest of Buhl, Saturday evening, one of the dredgers which was to have been in use this week in the high line canal, has been out of commission in the creek ever since. A force of workers has been on the job getting it out and expects to succeed today.

“Burton Smith, manager of the canal company, said last night that so far as he could see the dredger was not much worse for its experience, but he could not tell until it was out. He hoped they would be able to go ahead using it.”

The Army National Guard did not respond to a Times-News request for information.

Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0