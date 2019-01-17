BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department has grants of up to $60,000 available to organizations statewide through the Idaho Americans with Disabilities Act Curb Ramp Program. Cities, counties, highway districts and tribal governments are eligible to submit an application for this competitive grant award.
Russ Rivera, manager of the ITD Office of Civil Rights, said in a statement, “The ADA or Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990 and, much like the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which protects against discrimination based on race, color or national origin, the ADA protects against discrimination based on a person’s disability. It also requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities.”
The Idaho ADA Curb Ramp Program is a state-administered program providing funding for projects to build or correct curb ramps on the state highway system which is ITD's responsibility. ITD allocates $500,000 in state funds annually for this program. Applicants can qualify for up to $60,000 in state funding to construct new or improve existing curb ramps.
The application deadline is Feb. 28. Funds are designated for construction starting by 2020 which must be completed within a year.
For applications, go to itd.idaho.gov under the Projects/Program tab. Completed applications should be sent to ITDAltContracting@itd.idaho.gov.
