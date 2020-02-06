BURLEY — The Idaho Transportation Department announced work is expected to begin Monday to replace box culverts and add new irrigation structures on Idaho Highway 81 between Declo and Burley.
Work on the project will be done in phases, with initial pipework occurring in February and March. Additional work for reconstruction of the roadway will begin this spring, when warmer weather permits.
Drivers can expect reduced speeds, width restrictions and lane reductions throughout the project and are encouraged to find an alternate route during construction if possible. Pilot cars, flaggers and temporary traffic signals will also be used in the construction area.
The contractor for the project is Western Construction Inc. of Boise.
