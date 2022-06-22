CSI's Schutt steps down, accepts job in Massachusetts

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho announced Tuesday that Michelle Schutt, president of Learner and Community Services, will be leaving the college in early July.

Schutt, who has been at CSI since 2015, is leaving to take over as president of Greenfield Community College in Greenfield, Massachusetts.

CSI President L. Dean Fisher recognized Schutt’s contributions to the college.

“On behalf of CSI, I want to thank Michelle for her work over the past seven years to advocate for and support our students,” Fisher said. “I wish her the best of luck in her new position. I am confident that her student-focused advocacy will benefit her new institution.”

During her time at CSI, Schutt has overseen a broad range of student services including academic advising, student admissions and orientation, student affairs, campus housing, and campus safety, among others. She was instrumental in the creation of Gilbert’s Pantry, which provides CSI students with access to food and to other basic supplies. Schutt led the efforts to partner with the Idaho Food Bank to augment the resources available to Gilbert’s Pantry in an effort to serve increased numbers of students experiencing food insecurity. She also helped to oversee the recent remodel of Eagle Hall, the college’s main dormitory building and has been part of a core team working on the CSI’s Hispanic Serving Institution efforts.

“Dr. Schutt has been a strong source of expertise for the College in critical areas such as Title IX, CSI Provost Dr. Todd Schwarz said. “She was solely responsible for the development and deployment of our Campus Assessment Resource Education (CARE) Team which has worked tirelessly in the background for years to ensure that campus concerns for students were consistently and fully addressed.”

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished at CSI during my time here,” Schutt said. “I appreciate the opportunities that have been afforded to me and I want to thank all of the wonderful people I have gotten to know and to work with at the college and across the Magic Valley. At the same time, I am very excited to begin this new leadership adventure at Greenfield Community College.”

Schutt’s departure leaves a hole in the CSI leadership structure and plans for filling that void will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information about Dr. Schutt’s appointment at Greenfield Community College, please visit www.gcc.mass.edu.

