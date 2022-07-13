 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CSI's Junior Theater Camp, a smashing success

Junior Theater Camp at CSI

Camp counselor Maggie Ryan applies makeup to campers during Junior Theater Camp on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The College of Southern Idaho brings back its Junior Theater Camp for a second year. The three-day camp is meant to introduce children ages 6 to 9 to the world of theater. This year 33 kids signed up to learn about the basics that go into a play. 

The campers learned about everything from makeup and costumes to stage direction and, of course, acting, and will use their new skills to produce the play "The Dancery" Wednesday evening. 

Junior Theater Camp at CSI

Natalie Phelps, 8, waits for others to don their costumes during Junior Theater Camp on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Junior Theater Camp at CSI

Gunner Fairbanks, 8, colors in a dance floor for the upcoming show, 'The Dancery,' during Junior Theater Camp on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
