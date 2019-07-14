TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho U-pick Garden is now open. Families are invited to pick ripe delicious raspberries for $2 per pound. Customers must bring their own containers to take the raspberries home.
Garden hours are currently 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Appointments are also available on Tuesdays and Thursdays only.
The U-pick Garden is located on CSI’s Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road directly across from the Expo Center. It borders the CSI Community Gardens and the Twin Falls Farmers Market.
The CSI Agriculture Department welcomes customers while supplies last. For more information, call Naysa Shepherd at 208-732-6400 or email nshepherd@csi.edu.
