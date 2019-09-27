TWIN FALLS — George K. Halsell, a member of the College of Southern Idaho music faculty, will present the premiere of one of his latest compositions at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in CSI Fine Arts Room 119.
The work, “Three Movements for Horn Quartet,” is the result of a commission from the Idaho Music Teachers Association. Its premiere performance is the closing session of the association’s state convention, which takes place on the CSI campus Friday and Saturday.
The performance will be given by the Snake River Horn Society. Besides Halsell, this French horn ensemble is made up of Catherine Doyle, a physician with St. Luke’s Jerome; Ted Hadley, director of the Magic Valley Symphony and retired music educator; and David Hamilton, a local attorney. The concert is open to the public and free of charge, but because it is a conference session, seating will be limited.
You have free articles remaining.
Halsell has also written a second new work, “Intergalactic Adventure.” The Magic Valley Symphony commissioned this composition and will give its first performance Oct. 13 under the direction of Hadley. Scott Farkas, chair of the CSI Visual and Performing Arts department, will also premier a piece during this concert. Further information will be forthcoming.
For more information, call 208-732-6767 or email ghalsell@csi.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.