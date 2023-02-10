TWIN FALLS — Directed by College of Southern Idaho Professor Burcu Seyben, "An Enemy of the People" is coming to the CSI Fine Arts Theater.

The piece was written by Henrik Ibsen and premiered in 1882. The play pits two prominent brothers with different ideologies against one another and deals with environmental and economical consequences.

"It's a little bit of a political play that we decided to do for this production at CSI, Seyben said, "and we're hoping that people will identify with some of the problems."

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 through 18 at the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at tickets.csi.edu. The play is free for CSI students.

