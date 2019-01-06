Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Symphonic Band is looking for high school musicians, college students and community members who can play at least moderately difficult music to join the ensemble. This is a concert band made up of musicians from around the Magic Valley who perform two concerts per year. It is your chance to dust off your band instrument and enjoy playing in a musical group again.

The band is directed by George K. Halsell and will rehearse from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Individuals interested in participating are encouraged to attend rehearsals, which will begin Jan. 14. The first concert has been scheduled for April 30.

There is no cost to join the symphonic band. For more information, call Dr. Halsell at 208-732-6767 or email ghalsell@csi.edu.

