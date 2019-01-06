TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Symphonic Band is looking for high school musicians, college students and community members who can play at least moderately difficult music to join the ensemble. This is a concert band made up of musicians from around the Magic Valley who perform two concerts per year. It is your chance to dust off your band instrument and enjoy playing in a musical group again.
The band is directed by George K. Halsell and will rehearse from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Individuals interested in participating are encouraged to attend rehearsals, which will begin Jan. 14. The first concert has been scheduled for April 30.
There is no cost to join the symphonic band. For more information, call Dr. Halsell at 208-732-6767 or email ghalsell@csi.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.