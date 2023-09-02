The College of Southern Idaho is seeking nominations for the Rep. Maxine Bell Education Advocate Award.

This award aims to recognize and celebrate individuals who have exhibited unwavering dedication to promoting education in the state of Idaho.

The award also serves as a tribute to the lifetime accomplishments of the retired Bell and her dedication to enhancing education in Idaho.

Throughout her 30-year career serving Legislative District 25A, Bell championed the cause of education, leaving her mark on the education landscape of Idaho. Her legacy continues as she remains an active member of the Board of Directors of the CSI Foundation.

Nominees will be evaluated based on their sustained efforts over time and positive impact they have made on education within the state. Nomination letters, in the form of a typed essay not exceeding one page, should outline how the nominees fulfills the award criteria. The evident of their contributions as education advocates should be clearly demonstrated.

CSI President Dean Fisher said the college is excited to offer the award, now in its second year.

"The award is an important way for the College of Southern Idaho to recognize those who embody Rep. Bell’s spirit of service and advocacy for education,” Fisher said.

Nominations must be submitted to president@csi.edu by Oct. 13.