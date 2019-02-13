TWIN FALLS — Safety and Business Fest of the Great Northwest — Southern Idaho is celebrating its 10th year of providing free safety and business training for the Magic Valley regional workforce.
This event is open to contractors, small business owners, professional technical educators, city workers or anyone interested in creating a safer, more productive workplace or improving their business skills.
With more than 50 classes, demonstrations and workshops offered, attendees will have plenty of options to best suit their needs. Examples of training topics include Natural Gas Emergency and Pipeline Safety, Why Wellness is Important to Health and Safety, Intro to the Seven Habits, Workers Compensation Compliance, How to Create a Safety Culture, OSHA 10 (General Industry), Rigging Application and Inspection, Insurance 101, Communication Techniques to Effect Change, CPR/First Aid/AED and many more.
This year’s event takes place from March 25 to 27 at the Health Sciences and Human Services Building, North College Road, Twin Falls.
Early registration is encouraged as classes fill up quickly. To register, go to workforce.csi.edu/events/safety-fest/default.aspx.
Safety and Business Fest is sponsored by Agropur and Hilex-Poly and hosted by the College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Center.
