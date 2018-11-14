TWIN FALLS – Earn college credits toward an associate’s degree, live at home to limit expenses, choose which agency to apply for after graduation and receive a job offer while enrolled. These are only a few of the reasons to apply for the College of Southern Idaho's Law Enforcement Program today.
Participants of this 16-week program will train to work as police officers, deputy sheriffs, detention officers, probation and parole officers and dispatchers. Typically, students are in class from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Classes will include training in firearms, defense tactics, police ethics, DUI investigation, emergency driving, report-writing, weapon retention, handcuffing, fingerprinting, crime scene analysis, physical fitness, first aid and CPR.
A widely diverse and exceptionally experienced population of current, former and retired law enforcement professionals will train students.
Financial aid is available, although the program will furnish much of the equipment needed.
To set up an interview and apply, call Rob Storm at 208-732-6339 or email rstorm@csi.edu.
