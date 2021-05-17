CSI Refugee Center expecting increases in resettlements under Biden administration

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center will soon start helping more people resettle into the U.S. following an announcement from the White House.
The center will begin resettling up to 300 refugees a year, center director Zeze Rwasama said. That is about how many the center helped prior to former President Donald Trump taking office and slashing the number of refugees the U.S. took in annually.
After Trump took office, he reduced the maximum number of refugees allowed to enter the country annually from 85,000 to 15,000. The number of people the College of Southern Idaho refugee center helped resettle dropped from about 300 to less than 100 a year as a result.
“That affects our budget big time because we get funding based on how many refugees we are helping resettle,” Rwasama said.
Prior to Trump taking office, the center had an annual budget of about $1.1 million a year. This was cut down to around $500,000. As a result, the center had to let people go.
But the center did not stop its services. Instead, it shifted resources to focus on helping refugees already resettled in Twin Falls. The center acquired grants that funded efforts to teach English and help people with their careers.
The center is keeping these new programs in place and rebuilding its capacity to can accommodate the 300 refugees a year again.
President Joe Biden announced May 3 he was increasing the annual refugee admissions cap for the current federal fiscal year, which runs through September, to 62,500. In the statement, he also said he intends to increase this cap to 125,000 for the next fiscal year.
These may be ambitious targets but Rwasama believes they send an important message.
“I would say it’s ambitious, but also, what is important to note is the willingness to bring in these refugees as a humanitarian effort,” Rwasama said. “America is taking the lead again in this matter of humanitarian (actions.)”
“Which is very important for this country because it has always been a country of immigrants, and that was viewed differently in the past four years.”
The center has helped refugees from countries around the world resettle in the Magic Valley since 1980. The resettlement process is intended to help people integrate into the community and become financially self-sufficient as the government assistance they receive only lasts for 8 months.
“There are some refugees who have been in refugee camps for 20 or 30 years,” Rwasama said. “During that whole time, they have no hope. Now they are coming here, they know it’s the land of opportunities, and whenever they get the opportunity, they exploit it 100%.”
Biden’s statement announcing this new refugee admissions cap followed a confusing few weeks where it was unclear whether he would adjust the increase this number.
A memorandum the White House issued April 16 implied the admission cap would remain at the Trump-set number of 15,000. After widespread backlash from people expecting the president to raise the cap, Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement saying the president would set an increased refugee cap by May 15.
Biden announced the new cap a few weeks later.
“It is important to take this action today to remove any lingering doubt in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much, and who are anxiously waiting for their new lives to begin,” Biden said in his May 3 statement.
Rwasama does not think there will be major changes in the countries from which the center receives refugees, such as Eritrea and Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, with Biden overturning Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban,” which prevented people from certain primarily Muslim countries from entering the U.S., the center could see more people from countries like Iraq and Iran.
In preparation for Biden’s announcement, Rwasama has begun meeting and talking with community leaders and partners about the center’s expected increase in refugee resettlements.
The center has helped 21 people resettle in Twin Falls during this fiscal year. Two additional people are expected to arrive in May, with another eight scheduled to arrive in June.
“Regardless of what you believe in politics, these are human beings that you’re helping,” Rwasama said. “These are human beings that you are giving life back to.”