CSI Refugee Center expecting increases in resettlements under Biden administration

President Joe Biden announced May 3 he was increasing the annual refugee admissions cap for the current federal fiscal year, which runs through September, to 62,500. In the statement, he also said he intends to increase this cap to 125,000 for the next fiscal year.

These may be ambitious targets but Rwasama believes they send an important message.

“I would say it’s ambitious, but also, what is important to note is the willingness to bring in these refugees as a humanitarian effort,” Rwasama said. “America is taking the lead again in this matter of humanitarian (actions.)”

“Which is very important for this country because it has always been a country of immigrants, and that was viewed differently in the past four years.”

The center has helped refugees from countries around the world resettle in the Magic Valley since 1980. The resettlement process is intended to help people integrate into the community and become financially self-sufficient as the government assistance they receive only lasts for 8 months.