CSI reaches out to non-traditional students through the art of coffee

The College of Southern Idaho is partnering with local coffee shops in hopes of reaching out to non-traditional students that may be looking to advance their education.

The College of Southern Idaho is partnering up with local coffee shops in hopes of reaching out to non-traditional students that may be looking to advance their education through their "Cup of Knowledge" events. 

CSI is holding their “Cup of Knowledge” event once a month at different coffee shops around the area. This was their second event and they have plans to be at Full Steam Espresso on Dec. 21 at Second South Market in Twin Falls.

“We’re out here for our community and talking about CSI’s resources especially for our non-traditional students and helping them with anything from scholarship opportunities to learning how to register,” CSI’s Aaliyah Garcia, admissions outreach coordinator, said.

