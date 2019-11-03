{{featured_button_text}}
X-ray

Pictured from left: CSI Rad Tech Professor Tamara Janak, field service engineer Chad Bangerter and product support specialist Jamey McFarland stand next to the RadPro mobile x-ray machine donated to the CSI Radiologic Technology Program by Turn Key Medical Inc.

 COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Rad Tech Club with the AAS degree Radiologic Technology Program invites all prospective students to its three-hour career awareness day.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the Health Science and Human Services Room 178 on North College Road. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Participants will receive information about CSI’s JRCERT accredited program, the profession of radiologic technology and the program’s competitive admission application process. They will also tour the state-of-the-art digital radiography lab and learn about the high-tech medical imaging equipment used in the program.

There will be hands-on presentations and time for questions about the program and the multitude of career pathways students can enter after graduating. Each participating student who stays the entire three hours will receive two points toward their program application if they apply by June 1.

For more information, call Dr. Gary Lauer at 208-732-6719 or Tamara Janak at 208-732-6716.

