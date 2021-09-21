CSI professor to join St. Luke's Health System board of directors

BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday that a College of Southern Idaho professor will join the company's board of directors.

Rosa M. Dávila is the distinguished professor of chemistry at CSI and will officially join the board on Sept. 28.

She has been employed at CSI since 1995 — starting as an assistant professor of chemistry and now serving as a distinguished professor of chemistry.

Dr. Dávila has received many awards throughout her work, including being recognized with the Scientific Ways of Knowing General Education Teaching Award through the College of Southern Idaho in May 2021, the Outstanding Academic Faculty Award 2002-2003 through the College of Southern Idaho Foundation — Wells Fargo in May 2003, and the Teaching Excellence Award — Honorarium from the College of Southern Idaho — Albertson’s Foundation in September 2001.

Along with the 15 other board members, she will provide guidance for St. Luke’s policy, development and service enhancement, and help to determine how health system revenues will be reinvested back into local health care services, facilities and equipment.

Dávila has been highly engaged within St. Luke’s Health System. She currently serves on the Medical Staff Affairs Committee and has been in that role since October 2018. Prior to this role, she was a member of the Credentialing Committee at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, a director for the St. Luke’s East Region Board Member of Quality, Safety and Service Excellence Committee, and a director for the St. Luke’s Magic Valley/Jerome Community Board.

