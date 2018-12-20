BOISE — The Idaho Humanities Council, the nonprofit state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, recently welcomed Shelley McEuen-Howard to its board of directors. She will serve a three-year term, replacing Russ Tremayne of Twin Falls on the board.
McEuen-Howard is a professor of English and general education at the College of Southern Idaho. She holds a bachelor of science in English Education and a master of arts in English — both from the University of Idaho — and is a Ph.D. candidate at Idaho State University. McEuen-Howard’s work focuses on connecting current nature writing with earlier historical narratives and ideologies working to shape contemporary views. She previously served in the United States Peace Corps in Kenya from 1999-2001.
The IHC board meets three times a year to review council-conducted humanities projects and programs. It awards grants to organizations throughout Idaho to promote greater public awareness and understanding of literature, history, cultural anthropology, law and other humanities disciplines.
For more information, call 208-345-5346 or go to idahohumanities.org.
