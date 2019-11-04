{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees along with Pamila Fisher, consultant with the Association of Community College Trustees, will host two presidential-search open public forums Tuesday:

  • 11 to 11:50 a.m., Taylor Building, Room 276
  • Noon to 12:50 p.m., Taylor Building, Room 276

Feedback gathered at these public forums will be used in building a presidential profile for reference during the hiring process for CSI’s next president.

