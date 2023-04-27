The College of Southern Idaho is having an open house Saturday, and you might be on campus for a while if you want to see everything being offered.

“It’s a way to celebrate the community and tell its members what CSI has to offer,” said spokesperson Courtney Salmon, adding that planning has been going on for months.

There are many events at CSI that people might not be aware of, including community education classes for both young and old.

The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and visitors are invited to pick up a map and passport guide at either the Falls Avenue or North College Road entrances, which will show visitors the activities to do around campus. People visiting all the places on their passport will be eligible to win prizes, including a big-screen television, Samsung tablet or Arts on Tour season tickets.

There will be free hot dogs, french fries and ice cream ubiquitous to many open houses, and a lot more.

A few of the free activities include a petting zoo and face painting, or, for the more adventurous, a zip line. The Herrett Center will be giving away free passes to the planetarium (two passes per family), and people can pick up a child’s book at the library.

And for the more scientific-minded, the Engineering, Physical, and Computer Science Department will display a magnetic DNA model and a demonstration to measure the speed of light.

The event is part of Community College Month, being celebrated by more than 1,000 community colleges across the nation.