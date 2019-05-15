TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is launching its new Advanced Food Technology Bachelor of Applied Science Program. Courses will be located in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center on the main campus. Flexible face-to-face and online courses have been implemented to allow those currently working in the industry or on rotating shifts the opportunity to participate.
Students will learn how to present technical data, how to manage direct reports and how to provide leadership and guidance. They will also learn about legal and ethical issues in a business environment and how to analyze and troubleshoot manufacturing challenges. The program includes a focus on the ability to evaluate the importance of sanitation, food safety, food quality and equipment maintenance in production of a consumer-safe product. Upon finishing, students will be able to demonstrate how different unit operations and automation interact to produce a consistent product, and they will be able to show the importance of corrective actions and continuous improvement.
“This program is an excellent opportunity for individuals to become eligible candidates for management positions in the manufacturing and processing industry,” Janna Hamlett, CSI food processing assistant professor, said in a statement. Today’s manufacturing environment is not all about physical strength, but requires a different skill set to handle an automated processing facility. Positions for individuals who have completed this program may include shift lead, production supervisor, quality supervisor, maintenance or controls supervisor, sanitation manager, supply chain logistics and transportation or warehousing supervisor to name a few.
The application process is now open, and scholarship opportunities are available. For more information, call 208-732-6376 or email jhamlett@csi.edu or go to csi.edu/bachelors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.