JEROME — If you’re interested in taking courses at the College of Southern Idaho Jerome Center, then attend next week’s meet-and-greet session. Get introduced to instructors, answers to questions and assistance with the enrollment process. Hot chocolate, coffee, pastries and bagels will be available at no charge.
The following instructors will be at the events from 4 to 6 p.m. at the center, 104 W. Main St., Jerome:
Tuesday
- Mike Pohanka: Principles of Macroeconomics — Learn why the cost of roses increases in February, where your taxes really go and how decisions made today will impact you tomorrow.
- Tennille Houston: Fundamentals of Nutrition — You can drive yourself crazy trying to keep up with the latest nutrition fads. Learn the science behind the buzz.
December 13
- Raquel Arenz: Intermediate Spanish 2 — Spanish speakers can take formal studies of the language.
- Joanne Davidson: English Composition 1 and English Composition Plus — Get back in the swing of college things, particularly writing.
- Jim Dawson: Math in Modern Society/Prep — This Math 123 survey course helps you to acquire an appreciation of the nature of mathematics and its relation to other cultural features.
Testing, advising and financial aid application assistance are also available at the Jerome Center. For more information, call 208-324-5101.
