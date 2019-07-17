TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho has announced a partnership with Dual Enroll that will provide an application and registration experience that is simple, fast and user-friendly for dual credit students who wish to earn college credit while in high school.
Dual credit students are encouraged to register now for fall 2019 courses. To register, go to csi.dualenroll.com/users/sign_in.
For instructions on how to log in using Dual Enroll, go to csi.edu and click on the “Register Now” button on the homepage banner that reads “Get College Credit in High School.” Dual credit students who already have a Dual Enroll account with another institution should use that same login information for their CSI Dual Enroll account.
The Early College team at CSI will work with each dual credit student over the next year as they continue to pursue their educational dreams. For specific dual credit questions, call 208-933-2320 or email dualcredit@csi.edu.
