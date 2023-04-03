TWIN FALLS — Thoroughbreds and mutts alike came together Saturday morning to partake in the College of Southern Idaho’s veterinary technology program’s annual dog was fundraiser.

Dozens of dogs could be found sniffing around the recently constructed Veterinary Technology Building on CSI’s campus. The money received will go toward everything from club activities to new equipment, second-year student Eliza Haeberle said.

A dog bath cost $25 or $35 for larger dogs. For an additional cost, dogs could get their ears cleaned and nails trimmed.

The Veterinary Technology building is next to CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road in Twin Falls.

