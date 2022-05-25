 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CSI Community Ed offers metal art class

CSI welding class

A welding student grinds a 30-degree bevel for his welding test in 2016 at the College of Southern Idaho.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will be offering “Intro to Welding and Metal Art” from 6 – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday nights from June 16—Aug. 25. The class will meet in Desert 105 on the CSI campus. Cost of the class is $250.

This course is intended for those who wish to explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding to create a metal piece that will become something beautiful and durable or for those who just want to brush up on their skills and work on a specific project or art piece.

During this hands-on course, students will be introduced to shop safety, two welding processes (arc welding and mig welding), grinding, different methods of metal cutting (plasma, oxy/fuel torch, cold saw, and disk cutting) and a variety of metal coloring techniques (paint, chemical, heat coloring) to create a finished project to take home at the end of the 20+ hours.

Students need to come dressed in clothes appropriate for welding such as jeans, leather shoes/boots and long-sleeved shirts of canvas or cotton. Some safety gear can be loaned to students if needed.

People are also reading…

The class is limited to 10 people. Early registration is suggested.

Students can register or learn more at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center or by calling 208-733-9554.

