CSI Community Ed offers Beginning Ukulele class

The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer beginning ukulele from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 31 through April 21. The class will meet in the room 137 of the Fine Arts Building on the CSI campus and is taught by CSI guitar instructor Michael Frew. The cost of the class is $89.

The ukulele, that lovable little four-stringed instrument, is everywhere in pop music today. From George Harrison, Train and Bruno Mars to Jason Mraz and Taylor Swift, we can’t get enough!

Get started with the ukulele by learning basic chords and strums at a pace designed for first-time players in a supportive small group setting. The uke is a popular choice for students who have never picked up an instrument before. You’ll be surprised by how soon you’re playing songs while picking up core musical skills. Learn simple chords, easy melodies, strum styles, ukulele history and an assortment of great songs. No experience is necessary. Strum, play and sing your way to your new favorite pastime.

‘Uke’ can do it. Bring your own ukulele to class and let’s have some fun!

Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center or by calling 208-732-6442. Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0