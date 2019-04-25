CSI citizenship teacher takes global view of immigration

RUPERT — Forty-five years after Jose Medina, of Rupert, came to the U.S. hoping for advancement opportunities, he enrolled in the College of Southern Idaho’s first citizenship class.
The class runs from February to May, and is also available in Gooding and Jerome, said Jennifer Hall, director of CSI’s College and Career readiness program.
The program encompasses classes that teach basic skills in reading, writing and the English language for non-native speakers. It also offers GED classes and testing.
But attrition is a continued hurdle.
“In the beginning, we see people enthusiastically coming in,” Hall said about the citizenship class. “But often as they attend class, families and jobs become obstacles.”
The dropout rate for the program for all classes runs up to 25%.
“It’s hard,” Hall said. “We do lose them.”
This year, the Burley class has five students enrolled for the spring session.
Across the four campuses, three dozen students enrolled in the class this year.
But the class is just one of many steps in the process, Hall said. After the course is over, it’s up to the student to begin the naturalization process to become a citizen.
The college does not have a method to track how many people eventually become citizens currently. But once in a while, a student reaches out to them to let them know they have completed the process.
The road to citizenship
Ron James, who has taught the Twin Falls citizenship class for two years, said a person seeking citizenship has to make an appointment with U.S. Immigration Services for fingerprints first, then a subsequent appointment to take multiple tests that cover government, the U.S. Constitution, history and famous American people.
One hundred possible questions form the citizenship exam, but the actual test includes 10. In order to pass, six questions must be answered correctly. The tests also include short reading and writing tests, which applicants must complete with minimal mistakes.
After all this, applicants still have to take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America. Tests and oaths are all held outside the Magic Valley. For most people, that means a trip to Boise.
Yet another qualification to become a citizen includes living in the country for a minimum of five years. This is often the least of the barriers.
“Many of them have been here much, much longer than that,” James said. “They want to become citizens because they appreciate the freedom and safety we have here, the schools and the honesty of the police. Corruption is a huge problem in many countries. They genuinely appreciate what this country offers and they are excited to be citizens, with all the rights and responsibilities that go along with it.”
Aiming high
CSI’s citizenship class is geared toward helping people prepare for the tests, rather than for a grade or college credit, James said. Class meets for a couple of hours on two weekdays for 12 weeks.
In Burley, the student population tends to be mainly Hispanic, but in Twin Falls there is a more diverse mix of people from other countries due to the CSI Refugee Center.
“I have one student who is a refugee from Sudan, who comes to the 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. classes. Often he is at class before I am, and then he works at a dairy for a graveyard shift,” James said. “He’s very determined and affable, and he’s never moaning and groaning about everything he has to do. He’s working on his dream.”
A nation of immigrants
Back in the 1980s, James started working with students at the refugee center. He has also taught anthropology at the college. Since his early days, he has forged a personal connection with his students.
“There were a lot of Laotian and Vietnamese people at the time, and I just fell in love with those students,” James said.
In James’ eyes, immigrants are assets to the national fabric of our country. And immigration, he said, plays a large role in keeping the U.S. competitive. “I enjoy cultural diversity and variety and it’s inspiring to work with them. It restores my faith and hope in the community.”
As birth rates around the world in developed countries continue to decline, immigration remains one of the country’s most important assets, he said.
“We don’t want to be like China with a declining birth rate,” he said. “Immigration gives us that competitive, strategic advantage.”
James is vocal about the benefits of immigrants on the economy and culture.
People have to look at the global aspect of the issue to really understand the importance of immigration, he said. In today’s society, there are fewer young people, and immigration helps the country stay ahead of the baby bust, which is when birthrates are in decline.
Immigration has always given the U.S. and Canada a big global advantage, according to James.
“The U.S. is not full; we need immigrants,” he said. “(If) you want to see meat and dairy prices go up, wait until there are no immigrants coming to work here.
“When workers diminish, the effects are harsh,” James said. “If immigration is shut off, think of how the dairy owners in the Magic Valley will be impacted.”
But the economy isn’t the only realm where the benefits of immigration are apparent.
Having a constant influx of other cultures has also improved the quality of life for citizens during the past 30 to 40 years, by providing people with a variety of ethnic foods to choose from during a night out, James said.
“We are a nation of immigrants and we should not forget it,” James said.
“If we stop allowing immigration, the American dream is over. This will become a xenophobic country and it will no longer be exceptional.”
