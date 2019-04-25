CSI citizenship teacher takes global view of immigration

College of Southern Idaho citizenship classes

The College of Southern Idaho offers a 12-week citizenship class held at the CSI main campus in Twin Falls and campuses in Gooding, Jerome and Burley.

The class prepares eligible legal permanent resident adults for the naturalization process. They receive instruction in U.S. government, English and the interview procedures. No grade is given.

The class is free. For more information on upcoming classes call the college at 208-732-6534.