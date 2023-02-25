TIMES-NEWS
The College of Southern Idaho cheer team is taking their talents to Anaheim, California, to compete at the USA Collegiate Championships.
With a roaring crowd, the cheer team tumbled, stunted and cheered their way through their Nationals Send-off Showcase on Monday night at the CSI gymnasium. The team will be competing in four different routines.
Cheerleader Kyla Christenson runs onto the floor with her team during their send-off Monday at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Edith Cabral cheers on her daughter Alize Judith Ramirez Cabral during the CSI cheerleader send-off Monday at CSI in Twin Falls.
The CSI Golden Girls also performed and several team members from both clubs received yellow roses during senior night.
Cheer captain Siena Shinault does a flip in the air as her team reaches out to catch her during their send-off event Monday at CSI in Twin Falls.
Cheerleader Kyla Christenson runs onto the floor with her team during their send-off Monday at CSI in Twin Falls.
Edith Cabral cheers on her daughter Alize Judith Ramirez Cabral during the CSI cheerleader send-off Monday at CSI in Twin Falls.
Cheerleader Kyla Christenson, right, hugs her sister who surprised her after their send-off event Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
Family and friends cheer on the cheerleaders during their send-off Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
A cheerleader tumbles during their send-off event Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
Cheerleaders perform the routines they'll be doing at Nationals during their showcase send-off event Monday evening, Feb. 20, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
Cheerleaders perform the routines they'll be doing at Nationals during their showcase send-off event Monday evening, Feb. 20, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
Cheerleaders perform the routines they'll be doing at Nationals during their showcase send-off event Monday evening, Feb. 20, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
A CSI Golden Girl performs Monday evening, Feb. 20, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
Cheerleaders perform the routines they'll be doing at Nationals during their showcase send-off event Monday evening, Feb. 20, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
Cheerleader Daniel Kirschmitter performs during their showcase send-off event Monday evening, Feb. 20, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
CSI Golden Girls perform during the cheerleaders' showcase send-off event Monday evening, Feb. 20, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
Cheerleaders peform the routines they'll be doing at Nationals during their showcase send-off event Monday evening, Feb. 20, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
