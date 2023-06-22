The College of Southern Idaho has been awarded a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to educate the next generation of agriculture professionals in the Magic Valley.

The five-year NextGen grant will allow CSI to appoint staff in a dozen rural high schools across the region and encourage students to major in agriculture, food and natural resource programs. New scholarship opportunities for agriculture students will also be made possible by the grant, according to a news release.

One objective of the NextGen grant is to diversify the professional agriculture workforce. A critical component of CSI's grant application was its status as a Hispanic Serving Institution, with more than 25% of the college's student population of Hispanic descent, the release said.

OUR VIEW: CSI has grown into its mission to serve Hispanic students. Buen trabajo! OUR VIEW: The College of Southern Idaho became the state's first Hispanic Serving Institution in 2021, and we applaud the ongoing efforts to serve all in the Magic Valley.

"CSI is the only HSI in Idaho but this is a nationwide thing so it was a surprise that we got it since a ton of schools applied for it," Courtney Salmon, CSI's public information manager, told the Times-News.

CSI was one of 33 colleges awarded a NextGen grant. The college plans to serve more than 400 students beginning in the fall, and President Dean Fisher said in the release that the grant will provide additional resources to help "more Magic Valley students achieve their goal of a career in the ag industry while staying close to home."

"Agriculture is such a huge part of our Magic Valley economy, but many of those in professional roles in our area are nearing retirement age," Barry Pete, CSI's dean of career and technical education, said in the release. "This grant will help CSI play a key role in training the next generation of ag professionals in Idaho."