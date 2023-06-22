The United States Department of Agriculture awarded College of Southern Idaho $3 million to educate the next generation of agriculture professionals in the Magic Valley.

The five year NextGen grant allows CSI to appoint staff in a dozen rural high schools across the region and encourage students to major in agriculture, food and natural resource programs. New scholarship opportunities for agriculture students will also be made possible by the grant, the release said.

One objective of the NextGen grant is to diversify the professional agriculture workforce. A critical component of CSI's grant application was their Hispanic Serving Institution classification as more than 25% of the college's student population is of Hispanic descent, the release said.

"CSI is the only HSI in Idaho but this is nationwide thing so it was a surprise that we got it since a ton of schools applied for it," Courtney Salmon, CSI's public information manager, told the Times-News.

CSI was one of 33 colleges awarded a NextGen grant. The college plans to serve more than 400 students beginning this fall.

"Agriculture is such a huge part of our Magic Valley economy, but many of those in professional roles in our area are nearing retirement age," Dr. Barry Pete, CSI dean of career and technical education, said in the release. "This grant will help CSI play a key role in training the next generation of ag professionals in Idaho."