CSI aquaculture program in transition

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho aquaculture program is at a crossroads.

The program is on pause as its fish hatchery relocates, but program director Melissa Wagner says good things are on the way.

“I am very excited about the changes we are going to make,” Wagner said. “Not only are there going to be more opportunities for students but we are going to build more relationships.”

The former fish culturist at Idaho Department of Fish and Game was hired by CSI this year to help the school make the transition, and the goal is to re-start the program in August.

“We’re trying to paint a picture of how it will run,” she said recently as she looked over the equipment at the Walter Priebe Hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon, deciding what is salvageable when the hatchery moves to the Pristine Springs hatchery near the Blue Lakes Country Club in Jerome County.

Riverence is leasing the Pristine Springs hatchery from CSI, and the college will be using a small portion of the grounds for its hatchery.

In closing the hatchery, CSI has liquidated about 60,000 rainbow trout with Riverence. The company is housing CSI's broodstock, with the other fish being processed into food or integrated into fish populations. Other "stragglers" are being used for an occasional fish fry or donation to the vet tech or animal science for students to dissect.

She admits she’s also made a lot of trout jerky for students.

In addition, she is working to release 58 sturgeon in the Snake River near Blackfoot.

In 2017, CSI purchased the Pristine Springs location from the Idaho Water Board, intending to use an artesian geothermal well on the property for heating its campus, and the hatchery for its aquaculture program.

The decision to move the Priebe Hatchery comes at a time when the flow from its spring has dwindled during Idaho’s sustained drought, Wagner said.

To add to the mix, the city of Twin Falls has an eye on the spring water for a future water quality project, and for several years has been contemplating digging another well that CSI worried would further affect spring flow, said City Manager Travis Rothweiler. The city has been negotiating with the college on a deal, possibly a land swap, that will benefit both sides.

“We wouldn’t be pumping more water, but wanted to choose which well to draw from for efficiency and effectiveness,” said Rothweiler of the city’s plans for a new well.

He said the negotiations are an example of two entities working toward a solution.

“We value our relationship with the college,” Rothweiler said.

But as for relocating the hatchery, Wagner is working with a building at Pristine Springs that needs sprucing up. Insulation and siding has been added to the building that houses the indoor raceways.

Its spring offers more plentiful water.

The old CSI hatchery had disease-free status because of its location. Pristine Springs won’t have that status, but it isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“On the bright side we will be treating fish and not just talking about it,” Wagner said.

Another bright spot? The hatchery will be located in the middle of the Riverence hatchery.

In addition to Reverence possibly being able to loan equipment as the new hatchery gets underway, Wagner said she holds prospects for an internship program.

In the past, collaboration hasn’t been solely with Riverence, but other companies, the University of Idaho and agencies including Fish & Game.

“We have had a long-standing working relationship with the college and their aquaculture program for many years,” said Fish & Game spokesman Terry Thompson, “so we look at this as just maintaining, or even growing our commitment to work together for the betterment of CSI students.”

Internships and assisting students with fish aquaculture practices are two of the ways Fish & Game can help, Thompson said.

“Ultimately, we are very interested in assisting CSI since their program is a natural opportunity to help develop and train the next generation of fish culturists and hatchery managers by ensuring the program is preparing students to continue their formal education towards a four-year degree or beyond, which makes them highly competitive in today’s job markets,” he said.

Since the 1970s, CSI aquaculture students have gotten hands-on experience at the Priebe Hatchery that has a long, colorful history, being started by a pioneer Twin Falls jeweler who gained an interest in fish and game conservation.

A century ago, Walter Priebe started the hatchery to care for fingerling trout he began raising in a washtub.

The hatchery was later leased to the Fish & Game and then to CSI in 1977.

In 1991, the hatchery was renamed the Walter Priebe Hatchery and ownership was transferred to CSI.

Wagner said she hopes to have about 10 students in the aquaculture program in August. While the program is on pause, there are a few students who have declared for the program and are taking general education classes this semester.

Students in the program often have an interest in agriculture but like to get their hands “a little wet,” she said

In the program, students have the daily opportunity to learn and work with rainbow trout in areas of fish culture best practices, fish nutrition, fish health, water quality and spawning.

The program offers an intermediate technical certificate and an associate’s degree.

Idaho is the nation’s largest producer of commercial rainbow trout, about 70% of U.S. production, almost all of the production coming from Twin Falls, Jerome and Gooding counties, according to the University of Idaho.