CSI and National Geographic partner to bring dinosaurs to your home

TWIN FALLS — So you think you know about dinosaurs.
Think again.
The National Geographic Live Virtual Speaker Series has documented new discoveries about how dinosaurs looked, moved and lived in its program “Reimagining Dinosaurs,” with leading paleontologists Nizar Ibrahim and Sebastian Rozadilla.
The College of Southern Idaho has partnered with National Geographic to bring this and two more programs to viewers on a virtual platform in February and March.
National Geographic’s “Reimagining Dinosaurs” will stream at 8 p.m. Feb. 24, followed by “Feats of Filmmaking” on March 17 and “Mysterious Seas” on March 31.
Explore the behind-the-scenes stories and stunning imagery from National Geographic’s world-renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers, conservationists and adventurers, streamed live to your home.
Each of the three virtual events is an hour-long live show with two National Geographic speakers and a moderator. Each show includes an introduction, approximately 20 minutes of pre-recorded National Geographic speakers’ presentations and approximately 40 minutes of live conversations and moderated Q&A.
Tickets to virtual programs are $20 per stream per event and are available at tickets.csi.edu.
Meet the speakers
From an early age, Sebastian Rozadilla was fascinated with nature. His continued fascination has led him on a journey investigating the evolution of the least-studied groups of dinosaurs, as well as exploring and traveling the continent in search of new fossil remains. He also enjoys drawing these lost worlds and bringing these extinct creatures to life through his drawings.
Nizar Ibrahim, a paleontologist and anatomist, has unearthed spectacular dinosaur bones, rare fossil footprints, huge prehistoric fish, ferocious crocodile-like hunters, giant flying reptiles, and the largest predatory dinosaur known to man. He is an assistant professor of biology and currently teaches anatomy and evolutionary biology at the University of Detroit Mercy.
In “Feats of Filmmaking,” two filmmakers, Bryan Smith and Keith Ladzinski, capture extreme feats of adventure from swimming with alligators to exploring the deepest canyons of the South Pacific.
In “Mysterious Seas,” leading marine biologists David Gruber and Diva Amon search the dark, cold and mysterious world in the ocean’s greatest depths, looking for bioluminescent and biofluorescent marine species and unusual animals living only in deep-sea habitats.
How the livestream events work
Ticket sales end at 7 p.m. on the evening of each performance, one hour before the virtual event begins. Tickets must be purchased in advance and purchasers will receive a link in an email prior to the show. If you would like to purchase a viewing as a gift, please email Camille Barigar at cbarigar@csi.edu. Barigar will need to know the name, address and email of the gift recipient. All three programs are live and will not be available to watch once finished, so make sure that you can tune in right at 8 p.m. each night. Be sure to have the most current version of your internet browser and a good internet connection.