CSI and National Geographic partner to bring dinosaurs to your home

Meet the speakers

From an early age, Sebastian Rozadilla was fascinated with nature. His continued fascination has led him on a journey investigating the evolution of the least-studied groups of dinosaurs, as well as exploring and traveling the continent in search of new fossil remains. He also enjoys drawing these lost worlds and bringing these extinct creatures to life through his drawings.

Nizar Ibrahim, a paleontologist and anatomist, has unearthed spectacular dinosaur bones, rare fossil footprints, huge prehistoric fish, ferocious crocodile-like hunters, giant flying reptiles, and the largest predatory dinosaur known to man. He is an assistant professor of biology and currently teaches anatomy and evolutionary biology at the University of Detroit Mercy.

In “Feats of Filmmaking,” two filmmakers, Bryan Smith and Keith Ladzinski, capture extreme feats of adventure from swimming with alligators to exploring the deepest canyons of the South Pacific.

In “Mysterious Seas,” leading marine biologists David Gruber and Diva Amon search the dark, cold and mysterious world in the ocean’s greatest depths, looking for bioluminescent and biofluorescent marine species and unusual animals living only in deep-sea habitats.

How the livestream events work

Ticket sales end at 7 p.m. on the evening of each performance, one hour before the virtual event begins. Tickets must be purchased in advance and purchasers will receive a link in an email prior to the show. If you would like to purchase a viewing as a gift, please email Camille Barigar at cbarigar@csi.edu. Barigar will need to know the name, address and email of the gift recipient. All three programs are live and will not be available to watch once finished, so make sure that you can tune in right at 8 p.m. each night. Be sure to have the most current version of your internet browser and a good internet connection.

