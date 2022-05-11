CSI accepting applications for Summer Theater Camp

The College of Southern Idaho is now accepting applications for Theater Camp which takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21 through June 25 in the Fine Arts Center.

Registrations postmarked by June 7 are $215 or $240 after June 7.

At CSI Theater Camp, students from ages 10 to 18 will have the opportunity to expand their skills in everything from acting and musical theater to set design and costuming in a fun and immersive environment.

The camp features an impressive guest faculty of theater professionals from all over the country who bring a wealth of talent and knowledge to assure each student achieves their highest potential.

Students will choose from different tracks both onstage and behind the scenes, ranging from classes designed for younger students who don’t have theater experience to advanced classes geared toward older students who have studied theater or have been in productions who would like to expand their knowledge and skills through a more challenging curriculum.

Classes are taught by working theater professionals — many of whom had their start right here in the Magic Valley. This includes but are not limited to voice for the stage, acting, auditioning skills, musical theater, choreography, makeup, costuming, set design, lighting, improv, sound design, script writing and prop construction. Each day will end with a rehearsal for the end-of-camp show which will be performed Friday night for friends and family! This special production will build on the skills the campers learned in their classes throughout the week and give them a chance to shine on the stage.

Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Camp directors Shane Brown and James Haycock have more than 45 combined years of experience teaching and working in theater and run the CSI and Twin Falls High School Theater Programs.

Students can register at csi.edu/communityed. Registration forms can also be obtained at the CSI Fine Arts Center, by going to csi.edu/theatrecamp, calling 208-732-6288 or by emailing cbarigar@csi.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0