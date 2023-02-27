TWIN FALLS — On any normal day, the roller rink at Skateland sees people of all ages come together to take laps, play hockey, and have a good time.

But once or twice a year, the roller rink takes on a whole different look. A bouncer checks IDs, a bar is set up at one end of the snack bar, and the building is packed with customers of legal age, who mingle, relishing the rare experience of a roller rink without little people darting about.

The rare event was Throwback Thursday, and judging by the line out the door and the overflowing parking lot, it was the place to be Thursday night.

Once inside, an adult-only crowd rolled to the tunes and enjoyed good company, along with a few adult beverages.

Skateland has been family-operated since 1956, when Pat and Anita Parrott purchased the rink at Radio Rondevoo downtown. In 1981, the Parrott’s moved Skateland to a new location at 2100 Kimberly Road.

The Parrotts’ daughter, Anita, told the Times-News that the people who made Throwback Thursday happen were like family.

“We all grew up together,” Parrott said. “We danced, speed skated, played hockey, did all this stuff.”

The group would hang out when the rink was closed, and talked about how nice it would be to have a night for adults to enjoy skating, a nice beverage, and not have to worry about kids throwing off the vibe.

Aaron Gupton grew up as part of the Skateland family, playing hockey and speed skating. Now, Gupton’s own business, Guppies Hot Rod Grille, provides alcohol a few times a year for Throwback Thursdays.

The over-21 event only happens a few times a year. If you missed it last week, you’ll have to wait until 2024.

