Crowding on the crux

BURLEY — Idaho peak baggers differ greatly from mountain climbers on Mount Everest — the world’s highest summit and apex of mountaineering — but in some ways, they are quite similar, Tom Lopez, avid mountaineer and Boise author of “Idaho: A Climbing Guide,” said.
A lot of the Mount Everest climbers are collecting peaks too,” he said.
The main difference is the money people spend to climb Mount Everest and the amount of people climbing it.
The sheer number of people on Everest each day is contributing a high death count this year, Lopez said.
The Washington Post reported in May that Mount Everest had become so crowded that people were perishing in traffic jams.
By mid-June, 11 people had died on the world’s highest mountain this season, according to news reports.
Historically, more than 200 people have met their fates on Mount Everest since 1922, when the first death was recorded.
The director general of Nepal’s Department of Tourism denied that overcrowding caused the deaths, saying the climbers died due to high altitude sickness, weakness or adverse weather.
“It’s surreal and it is its own scene,” Lopez said. “You can have 1,000 people there with their support staff a day. It’s hard to compare that to Idaho.”
But foot traffic on Idaho’s mountains is also increasing.
Lopez said the state’s mountains see a lot more hikers than they did in 1978, however, when he moved to the Gem State.
When he first ascended Donaldson Peak in Custer County, which is situated in the Lost River Range, he could find only “vague information” about it. Today, the trail is well used and “is in fact, pretty beaten up,” he said.
Lopez used to work for the National Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and said evidence of the trail use would disappear within 10 years if abandoned.
The most pronounced trail changes he’s noticed are results of climate change, including shrinking snowfields in the mountains and the amount of burned areas in the forests.
