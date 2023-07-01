Idaho’s crops seem to be catching up.

A late spring contributed to many crops being behind five-year averages but, according to the USDA Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending June 25, many crops are ahead of last year’s pace.

The report, however, shows that grain yields could be an issue, as a large percentage of the state’s wheat crop is rated only in “fair” condition, meaning that yield loss is a possibility but the extent is unknown.

There were worries early this spring that the cold weather and continued snow could take a toll on crops. It was a harsh winter, said Sean Ellis, spokesperson of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, but he has heard from farmers that crops are catching up.

Don’t expect record-breaking wheat and barley harvests, Ellis said, but as long as Idaho continues to receive favorable weather from here on out, he’s expecting most farmers to be satisfied with their harvests.

But weather has taken a toll.

For the week ending June 25, 39% of the winter wheat crop was listed in fair condition, compared with 19% in fair condition at this time last year. Thirty-six percent of the spring wheat crop is listed in fair condition, compared to 27% last year.

Spring hail storms in Magic Valley and eastern Idaho have reportedly damaged crops.

“A number of winter wheat and winter barley fields were taken out of production for hail damage,” Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho professor of plant pathology and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, said in early June. “We’re looking at yield reductions of 70% easily in some areas.”

Sugar beets are rated in better shape, however, with 70% of the crop listed in good condition and 14% in excellent condition.

And another benefit to farmers this year, Ellis said, is that most farmers are expected to have adequate water.

In crop progress detailed by this week’s report, 27% of spring wheat has headed, compared to 26% last year. The 5-year average is 32%. For winter wheat, 77% is headed, also ahead of last year but behind the 5-year average of 88%.

All of the potato crop has emerged, according to the report, compared to 91% last year. The 5-year average was unavailable.

Almost 70% of the first cutting of hay is complete, ahead of last year’s mark of 65%. The 5-year average is 77%.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.