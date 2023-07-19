A Twin Falls man faces three counts of aggravated assault charges after he drove a pickup truck in the direction of deputies, forcing them to draw their weapons, records say.

A deputy was dispatched to a housing unit near U.S. Highway 93 and 3500 North, southwest of Twin Falls, after Leslie Brian Van Wetter, 48, was reportedly using an ax to get inside a unit. A woman had locked herself in the unit and was holding a knife to defend herself.

The incident apparently started as a domestic dispute over how the man was disciplining a child, records say.

The deputy made contact with Van Wetter, who then got into a pickup and backed up — nearly striking the deputy — then pulled forward, nearly ramming other law enforcement vehicles that had responded to the scene. His actions caused the deputies to pull out their service weapons, court records say.

Van Wetter then drove his pickup truck into a farmer's field and got stuck in an irrigation ditch.

In addition to aggravated assault, Van Wetter was also charged with domestic violence, malicious injury to property, injury to a child, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude a police officer, records say.

Van Wetter is being held on a $75,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for July 28.