An Oregon judge has denied a motion to modify the conditions of the release of Minidoka Brad Calbo, who is facing felony charges in that state.

Circuit Court Judge Sheryl Bachart shot down the motion that would have allowed Calbo to return back to work in Jerome, frequenting the same workplace as the woman who told police in early June that Calbo had momentarily strangled her and committed other acts of violence.

After being released from jail, Calbo had a no-contact order placed against him.

The victim was in favor of allowing the motion, saying that Calbo was extremely intoxicated at the time of the incident and that she didn’t feel threatened by him.

In addition, the three-part motion heard by Bachart could have allowed Calbo to go to the victim’s residence for property maintenance, as long as he did not have direct contact with the victim, and Calbo could have been allowed to have contact with the victim for purposes of drug/alcohol treatment, and for counseling.

Had the judge approved the motion to modify Calbo’s release agreement, Jerome Commissioner Charlie Howell said commissioners wouldn’t legally have been able to stop Calbo from coming to work, despite his legal problems, although “we would probably try to visit with him, to have a conversation.”

Having a sit-down meeting with Calbo is what commissioners have been seeking since Calbo’s release, but so far that has not taken place. Howell believes Calbo is now living in southern Idaho but is unsure of his intentions.

The woman said in a motion filed with the court that she looked forward to Calbo returning to his job.

The situation with Calbo is awkward, Howell said, because both commissioners and the office of the prosecuting attorney are elected positions.

Commissioners in June hired a local law firm Williams Meservy & Larsen to help them navigate the situation.

Howell said that commissioners have been in close contact with the law firm and “wore them out” with questions.

If things aren’t worked out, some recourse might be available to the county once Calbo has been absent 90 days, he said, although he was unsure of the exact procedure. Idaho Statutes discuss the removal of prosecuting attorneys through a grand jury.

Another possibility for removal from office Jerome residents started a recall petition, although by Idaho Code it appears a recall vote couldn’t take place until November.

Deputy Prosecutor Sam Beus has stepped up to help fill the void in Calbo’s absence, Howell said.

The next court date for Calbo is an early resolution conference set for Aug. 14.

