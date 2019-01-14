JEROME — Twin Falls police arrested an 18-year-old man Friday night after he led officers on a pursuit last week into a residential neighborhood.
An officer arrested Enrique Vielmas at 6:30 p.m. Friday on two Jerome County warrants for failure to appear on multiple charges, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said.
On Jan. 8, a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy pursuing a vehicle into Twin Falls at about 9 p.m. was joined in by a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputy.
The Jerome County Sheriff's Office says the driver was Vielmas, but the Times-News was originally provided with an incorrect first name for the man.
Vielmas, driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse, ran several red lights and stop signs, Stewart said.
As the Eclipse approached Walnut Street and Spruce Avenue near Twin Falls High School, a sheriff’s deputy was given permission by his supervisor to attempt a PIT maneuver — when a police car bumps the other car to stop the pursuit.
As the Eclipse stopped, Vielmas exited and ran east. A sheriff’s deputy followed on foot. Officers were unable to find Vielmas that night.
