TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man led law enforcement officers Tuesday night on a pursuit into a residential neighborhood.
A Jerome police officer pursuing a vehicle into Twin Falls at about 9 p.m. was joined in by a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputy, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
Jerome police say the driver was Alejandro Vielmas. Vielmas, driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse, ran several red lights and stop signs, Stewart said. As the Eclipse approached Walnut Street and Spruce Avenue near Twin Falls High School, a sheriff’s deputy was given permission by his supervisor to attempt a PIT maneuver — when a police car bumps the other car to stop the pursuit.
As the Eclipse stopped, a man believed to be Vielmas exited and ran east, Stewart said. A sheriff’s deputy followed on foot.
The Twin Falls Police Department got involved at that point by setting up a perimeter and waiting for a K9 unit to respond. But police learned allegations against the suspect weren’t severe enough to justify the use of a police dog, said Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson.
The suspect wasn’t found and no arrests have been made, Stewart said.
