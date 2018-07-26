Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEROME — A 2-year-old boy was killed in a tractor accident Wednesday night, the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon.

The child, Jaime Rivera Jr., ran underneath the front of a tractor that was in use while playing outside, the sheriff’s office said. Renato Rivera, 33, was backing the tractor up and began to pull forward, accidentally running over the boy.

Jaime died from his injuries on scene.

Police responded to the call northwest of Jerome shortly after 9 p.m.

The county prosecutor does not intend to pursue criminal charges, Sheriff George Oppedyk said.

Jerome City Police assisted in the investigation.

