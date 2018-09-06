Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Declo child in canal

A four-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling into a canal in Declo Tuesday, the Cassia County Sheriff's Office said. 

The child's mother was taking him swimming when he disappeared, Undersheriff George Warrell said. 

"She looked around and he was gone and she found him in the canal," Warrell said.

The child was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Warrell said. He was released the next day. 

