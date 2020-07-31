Women who passed fake $100 bills in Twin Falls sentenced to prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Two people who pleaded guilty to passing counterfeit money in Twin Falls were sentenced this week to federal prison.

Nicole Perez, and Equallette Ballesteros, both 34, and from California, were sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for their role in the scheme. Both defendants sentenced this week will serve three years of supervised release upon their release from custody.

According to court records, on Jan. 4 and 5, Perez and Ballesteros knowingly passed counterfeit $100 bills at retailers in the Twin Falls area with the intent to defraud the retailers.

The remaining co-defendants, Richard Hernandez, 27, and Matthew Rodriguez-Islas, 22, both of California, are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22, and Sept. 23, 2020, respectively in front of U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and Twin Falls Police Department.

